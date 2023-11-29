Matthew Perry's stepfather calls for action on late actor's legacy of hope

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, has spoken out about a month after the passing of the Friends actor at the age of 54. Morrison, a correspondent for Dateline, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Giving Tuesday to encourage people to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

In an uncharacteristic move, Morrison posted a simple message, stating, "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established following the actor's death to continue his dedication to helping those struggling with addiction. Perry had been open about his long-term battles with alcohol and opioids, detailed in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released last year.