Matthew Perry's stepfather calls for action on late actor's legacy of hope

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Matthew Perry was 54. Photograph:(Others)

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, speaks out for the first time since the actor's passing, urging support for the Matthew Perry Foundation on Giving Tuesday. 

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, has spoken out about a month after the passing of the Friends actor at the age of 54. Morrison, a correspondent for Dateline, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Giving Tuesday to encourage people to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

In an uncharacteristic move, Morrison posted a simple message, stating, "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established following the actor's death to continue his dedication to helping those struggling with addiction. Perry had been open about his long-term battles with alcohol and opioids, detailed in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released last year.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, with the cause of death still under investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is awaiting toxicology results.

Joining Morrison in supporting the foundation is Jennifer Aniston, Perry's Friends co-star, who posted on her Instagram Story, "For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love."

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

