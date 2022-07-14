'Loki' Season 2 set photos: Sylvie returns, check out the first look

'Loki' is the first MCU series to get a season 2 renewal. The Tom Hiddleston-starrer follows the titular Asgardian God of Mischief's adventures. This Loki is the one who escaped the Avengers after the Battle of New York in the alternate timeline heroes visited to acquire the Infinity Stones in 'Avengers: Endgame'. The first season of the Michael Waldron-created series had Loki being captured by the TVA (Time Variance Authority), an organisation tasked with keeping tabs on so-called 'variants' or alternate versions of beings in different universes who do not do what they are supposed to and fulfill their destiny.

Also Read: 'Loki' season 2 set photos feature 'Eternals' nod & new Tom Hiddleston look

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors also appeared in the first season. Di Martino played the role of Sylvie, a female Loki variant who becomes the prime target of TVA.

So apparently sylvie works at McDonald's 😵 pic.twitter.com/lNSFVNkNVf — ᛚᛟᚲᛁ ᛚᚨᚢᚠᛖᛁᛊᛟᚾ ४ ♈︎ (BABYLOEY) (@neveen_sartawi) July 13, 2022 ×

📸NEW: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on the set of season 2 of Loki. pic.twitter.com/TSrYUTPoYM — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 13, 2022 ×

The set photos from the season 2 production have been surfacing online for a while now, and now we have our first look at Sylvie in the latest photos thanks to fan accounts of the show.

The pictures show Sylvie standing before a large logo of a McDonald's and there is Loki standing near her. It does not look like Sylvie is aware of Loki's presence. Many eagle-eyed MCU fans noted that Sylvie's outfit, partly hidden beneath an overcoat strong resembles the livery of Mcdonald's employees in the 1970s. Sylvie is Mcdonald's employee now?

Also Read: How 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' could work without Chadwick Boseman

New pictures also reveal Wilson and Hiddleston in conversation. It is not known whether the conversation is between the actors between shooting breaks or their characters.

The finale of the first season of 'Loki' ended on an apocalyptic note as the structure of the multiverse hung in balance. Titled 'For All Time. Always', the episode had Sylvie sending Loki back to the TVA from the chambers of He Who Remains (a variant of Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors) in Citadel at the End of Time and kills He Who Remains. Her actions launch the multiverse, with timelines that cannot be pruned by the TVA.

