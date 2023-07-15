Leaked pics from Snow White remake set ignite outrage; Disney responds

Leaked photos purporting to be from the set of the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs received major backlash online for its "politically correct" depiction of the seven forest-dwelling companions of the princess. The makers of the upcoming reimagining of Disney's animated classic got brutally trolled across social media platforms for its questionable cast and for opting for a mix of gender, ethnicities, and height while casting the seven dwarfs in a supposed attempt at diversity.

The leaked images surfaced online on Thursday after Daily Mail released them. The images were reportedly taken in Bedfordshire, England the same day.

The first image showed an actress dressed as Snow White in her signature yellow and blue dress with a red cape. She was accompanied by a cast of diverse male and female actors playing the seven dwarfs.

The woman in the photo wasn't actress Rachel Zegler, who will be portraying Snow White in the upcoming live-action film. She was actually a "stand-in extra" who stood in the frame "for post-production photography".

Many took to Twitter to share their frustration over the film's alleged "woke" casting. "Unbelievable. #GoWokeGoBroke," one user tweeted. "Looks like the Woke doesn’t care much for dwarfs. And…they have a girl dwarf now," another user said.

Disney has responded to the outrage and has confirmed that the images are "misleading".

On Friday, a Disney spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the set photos were fake. “The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in another statement to The Independent, a Disney spokesperson clarified, “The images that ran [in the Daily Mail] are not official film photos. These show stand-ins for some talent and do not feature Rachel Zegler or Andrew Burnap.”

Walt Disney Studios first announced the project in 2016. The film is set to be a musical, with both original and new songs penned by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Hollywood newcomer Rachel Zegler has been chosen to play the iconic Disney princess. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot will be seen as the evil queen in the film. Andrew Burnap is the male lead of the ambitious project.

