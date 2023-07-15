Red carpet of Oppenheimer's New York premiere cancelled amid SAG AFTRA strike

In the wake of the SAG AFTRA strike, Universal Pictures has cancelled the red carpet at the US premiere of Oppenheimer.

Extending their support to the actor's strike, Universal Pictures said in a statement, "In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film.''

The premiere of the most-anticipated film will take place on Monday, July 17, in New York City at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theatre. Oppenheimer cast walks out during UK premiere The decision to scrap the red carpet comes a few days after the entire cast of the movie walked out during the UK premiere of the movie, showing their solidarity for their fellow actors and the strike.

Explaining the absence of the actors, the director told the audience, "I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy."

He added, "The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more. And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them."

The UK premiere of the movie was held on July 13 just a few hours before the SAG AFTRA strike began. More about Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb thriller is set to leave a lasting impression on fans. The thriller is based on a biography titled, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.



The movie also stars Emily Blunt as the wife of Murphy and biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as director of the Manhattan Project General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.



