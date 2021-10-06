'L.A. Law' sequel gets green light with Blair Underwood reprising Jonathan Rollins

‘L.A. Law’ is coming back on TV and for its comeback, ABC has given its green light to a new incarnation of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama.

The show will be headlined by Blair Underwood who will reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in addition to executive producing it. The project has been in works since December.

The sequel pilot is written/executive produced by Marc Guggenheim who is a lawyer by trade and Ubah Mohamed, and executive produced and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions.

For the reboot, the law firm of McKenzie Brackman has reinvented itself as a litigation firm specialising in only the most high profile while Blair Underwood’s Jonathan Rollins has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, L.A. Law ran for eight seasons on NBC, from 1986-94, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. The show was set in and around the fictitious Los Angeles-based law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak. Many of the cases featured on the show dealt with hot-topic issues such as capital punishment, abortion, racism, homophobia, sexual harassment, HIV/AIDS, and domestic violence.

Blair Underwood joined the cast in Season 2 and remained on the show until its end, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Throughout its run on TV, ‘L.A. Law’ won 15 Emmys throughout its run, including four for Outstanding Drama Series.