'Knives Out' actor Jaeden Martell & Donald Sutherland to star in 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

'Knives Out' star Jaeden Martell will be joining seasoned Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland in 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'.

The film is an adaptation of a short story by the same name by renowned author Stephen King, and will be produced by Jason Blum's banner Blumhouse. Ryan Murphy will produce the movie along with Blum and Carla Hacken. Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Scott Greenberg will serve as executive producers.

According to a report by THR, John Lee Hancock will write and direct the horror thriller.

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' was part of King's 2020 released anthology 'If It Bleeds'.

The film follows a young boy (Martell) who befriends an older billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland).

After the old man's death, the young boy learns that all dead people are gone and realises that he was still able to communicate with his deceased friend.

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' starts production work later this month and is most likely to release in 2022.

Martell rose to prominence with the 'It' movies, while Sutherland's most recent work was the hit series 'The Undoing', co-starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Noah Jupe.

