Noah Jupe, Jaeden Martell to feature in new 'Lost Boys' movie

Hollywood actors Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell will feature in Warner Bros.' modern, reimagined version of the 1980s cult hit 'The Lost Boys', reports confirm.



Jupe and Martell will reportedly headline the feature project, which will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle with Randy McKinnon writing the script for the revamped version.



Noah Jupe has made a name for himself with stellar performances in projects like 'A Quiet Place' and 'Honey Boy', and has appeared in limited series 'The Undoing', while Martell was part of the 'It' horror movie franchise and has also starred in the 'Defending Jacob' series.

Also read: Russian film beats Tom Cruise’s space movie, to become first feature shot in outer space



Joel Schumacher directed the original version 'Lost Boys' in 1988, starring Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Alex Winter, Dianne Wiest and Jami Gertz.



Although details of the new movie has been kept under wraps, however, the film is described as having a modern-day setting.



The pilot for a 'Lost Boys' TV series at The CW had been in production when the pandemic forced shut filming, but the network has not picked it up yet.

Also read: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell opens up about his child endangerment conviction