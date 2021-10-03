Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases first look of her 'Citadel' character

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently living in London for her work commitments, recently gave her fans a sneak peek at her upcoming fierce character from Amazon Prime Video's 'Citadel'.



Chopra, who was been working on the project 'Citadel' for over a year now, has finally shared glimpses of her character with the world.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra turn producers for Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’



Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a photo from the set in which she can be seen standing on wetland with a gun in her hand.



"Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her," she captioned the picture.



Check out her post here:

Earlier, the actress, 38, shared a photo of herself from the series' shoot location in which her forehead is bleeding and eyebrow are scratched, too. In the caption, Priyanka tagged her make-up artists and added the hashtag ‘Citadel’.



While details about the Russo Brothers' directorial are being kept under wraps, set photos reveal that the series will be an action-packed affair.

'Citadel' is helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for the OTT space.



Priyanka also has an interesting lineup of films including 'Text For You', 'Matrix 4' and others in the pipeline.