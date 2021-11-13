Julia Roberts drops out of Reese Witherspoon's production, Jennifer Garner steps in

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has reportedly dropped out of Apple TV+’s limited drama series 'The Last Thing He Told Me' owing to scheduling conflicts, reports claim.



Jennifer Garner has now taken over as the lead role in this drama based on Laura Dave’s novel.

The series is slated to release on Apple TV and was ordered for a straight-to-series format in December of 2020, according to reports.

Garner will also be executive producing the show, which is reportedly a joint venture between Reese Witherspoon’s Hellos Sunshine and Disney’s 20th Television.



'The Last Thing He Told Me' will focus on the story of a woman (to be played by Garner)and how she forges an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter all the while searching for answers surrounding her husband's mysteriously disappeared.

Dave’s novel was published in May and topped the The New York Times bestseller list in no time under the hardcover fiction. She is adapting the book for Apple as creator and husband Josh Singer as its co-creator.

Dave, Singer and Garner will all be executive producing 'The Last Thing He Told Me' with Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

