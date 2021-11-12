Into The Wild with Bear Grylls Review: Vicky Kaushal conquers his biggest fear

Summary: Somewhere in the middle of the Indian Ocean Vicky Kaushal and Bear Grylls explore the unknown

Review: There was a time when Bear Grylls and his reality show was full of enthusiasm and adventure. But the celebrity version lacks the thrill of the original version. Grylls has been featuring several celebrities on his show- who get out of their comfort zone to experience life in the wild. Knowing there are celebrities, it is pretty obvious that there will be less adventure and more talk! Which is the case with the latest episode of 'Into the Wild' which stars Grylls with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The show has previously featured eminent personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and recently Ajay Devgn. This time, the well-known former British trooper and survivalist Bear Grylls and Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal team up for a small and daring outing in the deep Indian ocean.

Their hour-long tactical journey begins with an exciting note when they both together jump into the mangroves and walks into the grimy water to get to their destination i.e in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The episode opens with 'URI' actor walking out of a seaplane with high 'Josh' and joining Grylls to conquer his fear in deep water.

Vicky, being a non-adventurous guy, reveals that he's scared of the deep water and has never ventured into the sea before. Walking behind Bear, the 'Masaan' actor gets into the murky water full of predators. From rubbing mud all over his body to eating crab and building a small nest, Vicky does it all.

The episode features many firsts for the Bollywood actor - from getting into the sea to eating raw crab, Vicky also reveals some unheard facts and emotional aspects of his life.

During the show, Grylls gives three special messages to Vicky and also asks him about his most 'eligible bachelor' status and what qualities he wants in his future wife and his marriage plans. The question come amid the rumours that Vicky and Katrina Kaif are reportedly tying the knot in December 2021.

What works for the show?



The best part of the episode is when Vicky bravely overcomes and conquers his biggest fear in life and swims in deep waters in the Indian Ocean. Of course, the host's constant motivation and determination helps him to rise above his fears and complete the task.

Is it worth watching?

Yes! On his adventure with Grylls, Vicky takes on every challenge head-on--whether it is diving or swimming in the middle of the sea against the waves or eating raw crabs or cat food. And as a bonus, the actor opens up about his hustle during his initial days in Bollywood and takes the fans down memory lane recalling his journey to stardom. Vicky's personality and charisma and camaraderie with Bear Grylls make up for the rest.

You can watch the episode on the discovery+ app.