'Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri' NCP leader slams actress over her remarks on India's independence

Controversy's favourite child Kangana Ranaut is facing yet another backlash. This time over her remarks on the country's Independence and freedom struggle.



Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik demanded that the Centre to withdraw the Padma Shri award from Bollywood actor and demanded her arrest over her remarks.

Ranaut appeared at a Media conclave recently and stated that India got its real freedom in 2014 and the one granted in 1947 was given as 'alms'.

"We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut`s statement. She insulted freedom fighters. The Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana and arrest her. Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream before making such a statement," said Maharastra Minister.



Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader Varun Gandhi also criticised the actor for her comment. He shared the viral video of the actor and said, "Sometimes an insult to Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice and penance, sometimes respect to his [Mahatma Gandhi's] killer, and now an insult to the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters -- from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and more. Should I call this madness or treason?"

Kangana Ranaut received the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.

