Kangana Ranaut to play the title role in 'Incarnation of Sita'

She has played warrior queen Laxmibai in 'Manikarnika', she is played former CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii' and now Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to play Sita in her new film 'Incarnation of Sita'.



The actress announced her new project on Tuesday on Instagram. The film is going to be helmed by Alaukik Desai. It’s story is written by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. Kangana shared the first poster of the film and wrote, "The Incarnation- Sita Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists.. With the blessings of Sita Ram Jai SiyaRam (sic)."

The announcement comes days after the release of her new film 'Thalaivii' which received mixed responses from critics. Read WION's review of 'Thalaivii' here

Filmmaker Alaukik Desai said in a press statement, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

Kangana also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas' in the pipeline.