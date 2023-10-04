Joker 2 image: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck stands alone in rain

The Joker, an iconic character whose cinematic legacy has been marked by its peculiar and diverse interpretations over the years, is poised for a chilling encore. Joaquin Phoenix, who mesmerised audiences with his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in the 2019 film Joker, is all set to revive the role in a sequel. The film is said to be a musical, which would be a marked change from the original, which was a dark character study of a man losing his sanity.

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share an evocative image that captures Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck amidst a crowd of people walking in the rain, sheltered beneath a sea of colorful umbrellas. The image conveys a sense of solitude within the bustling city, hinting at the brooding atmosphere that the film is expected to deliver. While the image provides a visual taste of what's to come, it remains tight-lipped about the sequel's storyline, leaving fans to speculate on the dark journey that Arthur Fleck will embark upon.

As details surrounding the plot are shrouded in secrecy, the film's title, Joker: Folie à Deux, offers a cryptic clue. Translated from French, Folie à Deux means "shared madness by two people in close association."

This suggests that Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as the Joker, and Lady Gaga, cast as Harley Quinn, will jointly explore the depths of madness in the upcoming film, which is set within the infamous Arkham Asylum.

In addition to the returning cast members Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film welcomes back Zazie Beetz as Arthur's former neighbor, Sophie Dumond. Furthermore, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles. Phillips takes the director's chair once again, working from a screenplay co-written with, once again, Scott Silver.

Joker earned more than $1 billion worldwide on a paltry budget of $56 million and also got Phoenix an Oscar, his first.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated for release on October 4, 2024.

