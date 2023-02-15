Joker 2: Everything we know about Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's DC sequel

JOKER 2: The first look of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the upcoming DC movie Joker: Folie à Deux or Joker 2 was recently released. While Phoenix reprises the role of Arthur Fleck or Joker from the first film, Gaga joins the movie's cast as Harley Quinn, Joker's partner in crime in DC Comics, and a criminally insane mastermind in her own right. The film also brings back director Todd Phillips and his co-screenwriter Scott Silver. The 2019 original, which served as an alternative origin story of one of pop culture's most well-known villains, was a huge success for Warner Bros. It grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it the first R-rated film to pass that milestone. It also won two awards for Best Actor (for Phoenix) and Best Original Score (for Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Clearly, Joker's unique portrayal in the style of a psychological character study of a literal party clown losing his mind to become a monster that the society helped create appealed to many people.

Here's everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux:

Creative team of Joker 2

Like the first film, the original was directed by Phillips, who was earlier best known for helming The Hangover trilogy. He and Silver co-wrote the film's script. Lawrence Sher returns to shoot the film. Guðnadóttir is also back as the composer.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Cast of Joker 2

Apart from Phoenix, Zazie Beetz also reprises the role of Sophie Dumond from the original film. Dumond, if you remember, was Fleck's neighbour who our mentally ill and delusional hero thought was his girlfriend but it turned out he was imagining their relationship. Gaga plays Quinn, though her portrayal will likely be very different from the character we know from comics and Margot Robbie's performance in DCEU movies.

Also joining the cast are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey in yet-undisclosed roles.

Plot of Joker 2

We do not know anything yet. We do know the film is a musical. The first film ended ambiguously. The last scene showed Arthur laughing to himself on a joke while in therapy. When the said therapist, different from the one we met earlier in the movie, asks, he said she wouldn't get it. It is hinted that he may have imagined all the events of the movie. Or he did not and ended up in Arkham Asylum after the riots he helped ignite in the third act of the movie. All that said, we don't have the first clue about the sequel. What we want is the Joker and Harley Quinn wreaking havoc in Gotham City and a certain upright police officer who goes by the surname Gordon standing in their way.

Release date of Joker 2

Joker: Folie à Deux will release on October 4, 2024.

