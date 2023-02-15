Joker 2: First look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn unveiled on Valentine's Day
Story highlights
Joker: Folie a Deux- a sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker will hit theatres in October 2024.
Make way for the new Harley Quinn. On Valentine's Day, filmmaker Tod Phillips shared a new still from his upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux- a sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker. The still unveils the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joker's love interest in the comic book. The still not just features Gaga, but also gives a glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix who reprises his role as the Joker in the sequel of the 2019 film.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, 'Happy Valentines Day.' The same image was also shared by Lady Gaga on her social media page. Harley Quinn was earlier famously played by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad.
Phillips's version of Quinn is expected to be darker much like his depiction of Joker in the 2019 film. Not many details of the sequel have been revealed yet but the filmmaker had also shared an image of Phoenix earlier.
In the new still, Gaga can be seen clasping Phoenix's face as he smiles at her. Both seem to have blood stains on their face.
Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar in 2020 for his rendition of one of DC comics' famous villains and arch nemesis of Batman.
Joker was directed by Todd Phillips as well, and also featured Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, among others. The feature, written by Phillips and Scott Silver, ended up becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, with over $1 billion worldwide.
It also won prestigious awards, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It scored 11 Oscar nominations and won two.
Joker: Folie a Deux is slated for an October 9, 2024 release date. Apart from Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film also features Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland.
The comments section was filled with excitement as one person wrote, “Love is in the air.” Another commented, “We’re all hyperventilating! Where is my inhaler?” A third fan commented, “My heart is about to drop.”