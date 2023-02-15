Joker 2: First look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn unveiled on Valentine's Day

Make way for the new Harley Quinn. On Valentine's Day, filmmaker Tod Phillips shared a new still from his upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux- a sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker. The still unveils the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joker's love interest in the comic book. The still not just features Gaga, but also gives a glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix who reprises his role as the Joker in the sequel of the 2019 film.



Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, 'Happy Valentines Day.' The same image was also shared by Lady Gaga on her social media page. Harley Quinn was earlier famously played by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad.



Phillips's version of Quinn is expected to be darker much like his depiction of Joker in the 2019 film. Not many details of the sequel have been revealed yet but the filmmaker had also shared an image of Phoenix earlier.



In the new still, Gaga can be seen clasping Phoenix's face as he smiles at her. Both seem to have blood stains on their face.