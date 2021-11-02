Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 'right after' London premiere of 'Dune'

Jason Momoa is the latest celebrity who has contracted the coronavirus. Momoa took to Instagram recently to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19 'right after' attending the London premiere of his new film 'Dune'. The actor revealed that he had spent time with a large number of people there.



"I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?" how he got it, Jason said on Friday.

The 42-year-old star added that "either way, I`m doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love," he said.

"And, yeah, I'm just camped out in my house. Mahalo for all the love and support."

Dune review: A visual masterpiece on life, culture far ahead of our times



He further shared that he is isolating with his roommate- skateboarder Erik Ellington.



"Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it's going pretty good," he said in another update, as he filmed Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house.



"Yeah, we're having a ball," Jason said with a laugh.

'Dune: Part Two' gets greenlit by Warner Bros



The actor has not yet confirmed if he was vaccinated against COVID-19. He has been filming his DC Comics sequel, 'Aquaman and the Last Kingdom', in England over the last few weeks.

He recently joked to Ellen DeGeneres on her show that he is an "aging superhero" after sustaining some injuries on set.



"I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I'm just getting beat up. I love my job and I get a little too excited and then you know, the age thing ... I'm an ageing superhero" he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



Jason played the role of Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides and one of Paul's mentors. Timothee Chalamet played the role of Paul Atreides, the ducal heir of House Atreides.

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to be safe