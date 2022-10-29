James Cameron's ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ runtime revealed, and it is massive

The runtime of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has reportedly been revealed, and it is pretty daunting. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that James Cameron's return to the big screen and the sequel to his blockbuster 2009 film 'Avatar' will run for three hours and 10 minutes -- or 190 minutes. The original was also pretty intimidating at 162 minutes of runtime. This is not exactly unusual for Cameron, as his 1997 film 'Titanic' ran for 195 minutes. Also, long runtimes do not seem to affect box office returns of his movies, and he manages to hold the attention of the audiences for those huge runtimes.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman. 'The Way of Water' will be followed by at least two more sequels.

He has challenged the fans by saying that they cannot predict the film's plot despite what they think they know. He recently told IGN, "I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it. What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

He added, “We follow [Jake and Neytiri] forward in time, 15 years to where they have a family of pre-teens and teenagers. More of a family dynamic. It’s not a Hallmark, Disney family dynamic. It’s a very dysfunctional family dynamic, but ultimately there’s a core there that they all draw their strength from. I think that’s the thing that’s fundamentally different from the first one.”

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.