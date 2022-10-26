James Cameron blasts Marvel, DC superheroes again: 'They act like they're in college'

James Cameron, director of some of the biggest blockbusters the world has ever seen like 'Titanic' and 'Avatar', has again said something about superhero movies that fans of those are not going to like. Cameron, whose 'Avatar' sequel, titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water', released in December, has earlier piqued superhero movie fans too. In a new interview for the New York Times, Cameron was saying since 'The Way of Water' is set 15 years after the original, Jake and Neytiri, the main characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, have matured/ But, he said, he does not see such maturity in characters in Marvel and DC movies.

He said, "Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later. In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, ‘What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?'"

He next specifically named Marvel and DC and said, "When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

In 2018, ahead of the release of superhero extravaganza 'Avengers: Infinity War' which brought together two dozen superheroes and more than 60 characters, Cameron had hoped the 'Avengers fatigue' would set in.

“I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process,” Cameron had told Entertainment Weekly.

The first 'Avatar' film, dealing with themes like exploitation, racism, and imperialism, was a huge step in the field of computer-generated imagery-assisted filmmaking. It was widely praised for its visuals and 3D quality, though received some criticism for its thin, simplistic plot.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. Apart from Worthington and Saldaña, it also brings back Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman. 'The Way of Water' will be followed with at least two more sequels.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.

