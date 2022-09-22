James Cameron challenges you to guess 'Avatar The Way of Water' plot: 'Guarantee you won’t be able to predict'

After a hiatus of more than a decade, master filmmaker James Cameron is making his big comeback with the sequels of 'Avatar'. The first sequel, titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is only a few months away. The franchise gets much bigger with glittering new additions to the already-strong cast. Cameron and 20th Century Studios are launching a massive marketing campaign and press tour for the movie. The canny marketer Cameron, meanwhile, is doing the promotion using just his words. Recently, he teased that while fans of the franchise may think they know what to expect from the movie, they really don't.

Cameron told IGN, "I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it. What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

He added, “We follow [Jake and Neytiri] forward in time, 15 years to where they have a family of pre-teens and teenagers. More of a family dynamic. It’s not a Hallmark, Disney family dynamic. It’s a very dysfunctional family dynamic, but ultimately there’s a core there that they all draw their strength from. I think that’s the thing that’s fundamentally different from the first one.”

The first 'Avatar' film, dealing with themes like exploitation, racism, and imperialism, was a huge step in the field of computer-generated imagery-assisted filmmaking. It was widely praised for its visuals and 3D quality, though received some criticism for its thin, simplistic plot.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman. 'The Way of Water' will be followed with at least two more sequels.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.

