'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan reveals 'stupid' comment that might have cost him 'Batman' role

'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show' and revealed that he once auditioned for the popular franchise 'Batman' but didn't get the role seemingly for a 'stupid' comment he made in front of director Tim Burton.

During his transition from television to film in the 1980s and 90s, he met Tim Burton to speak about the superhero film. During the conversation, he made a light-hearted comment that he thinks could have been the major reason why he didn't bag the role.

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton," he told Jimmy Fallon. "I said, 'You know I can't understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers."

"But there you go the best man got the job," he added. Michael Keaton played the iconic role of Batman in the 1989 film, which he went on to play again in 'Batman Returns' in 1992. Meanwhile, Brosnan got to play James Bond four times between 1995 and 2002.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Golden Globe nominee revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring while shooting the upcoming Black Adam as a tribute to his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

"This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he said. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."

Before making a successful transition into the film industry from television, Brosnan played a pivotal role in the TV detective show 'Remington Steele'. He then appeared in films like 'The Fourth Protocol' and 'Mrs Doubtfire'.