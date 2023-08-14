Is Shakira dating Drake? Here's what the new rumour say

A new couple in town? It seems like Shakira is all set to move on in her life, leaving the past in the past. The pop star's love life has been much in discussion since her split with Gerard Pique in June last year. Recently, Shakira has again sparked dating rumours, this time with Canadian singer Drake.

The two famous names in the world of music, Drake and Shakira, were recently spotted exiting a party in the early hours of Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

Romance rumours started doing the rounds after Shakira left the party just a few minutes after Drake. While the two of them were not photographed together, a source told Daily Mail that, " the 46-year-old superstar and Canadian rapper, 36, were both seen leaving 'within minutes of one another at 3:25 a.m.'"

At the party, Shakira looked stunning in the orange top paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, Drake was wearing a blue jacket with matching distressed jeans and a white shirt.

Since Shakira's much-publicised split from her long-time partner, a lot of names have been attached with her. And the most recent one was Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton. The duo sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted spending time together.

A source close to the rumoured couple told a publication that they were "growing closer.''

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty," the source told People. However, a journalist close to the singer revealed there is "nothing serious" between Shakira and Hamilton.

On the other hand, the 46-year-old was also rumoured to be close with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise after they were spotted spending time together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix.



Shakira's split with Gerard Piqué -

Shakira had a turbulent last year after she broke up with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué, ending their 11-year relationship. The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star share two sons — Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

