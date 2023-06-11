Is Shakira dating Lewis Hamilton? Here's what we know so far

It seems that Shakira is finally leaving the past in past and moving on in life. After her ugly split with Gerard Pique in June last year, the Columbian singer needed some alone time. But it didn't last very long as apparently Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton came into the picture to woo her. The pair was spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw former world champion Lewis finish runner-up, last Sunday. Later that week, she was spotted stepping out for a meal with the seven-time champion.

The duo sparked relationship rumours when Lewis picked the Colombian beauty in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida. Lewis' friend, Miles Chamley-Watson, was also seen in viral photos.

Speculations are growing that the two high-profile celebs are romantically involved and are enjoying each other's company. Meanwhile, a source close to the rumoured couple told a publication that they were "growing closer".

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty," the source told People.

But a family friend of Shakira tried to play down the chances of them dating. Ana Lourdes Martinez recently told Page Six, "When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she’s known Tom for a long time. She’s focused on her family."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old is also rumoured to be close with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Hamilton, on the other hand, has been linked to several celebrities in the past, including Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj. He parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in 2015.

