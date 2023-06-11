Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta accused of sexual assault by saxophonist Maria Elena Rios

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who recently played the iconic role of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been accused of sexual assault by saxophonist María Elena Ríos in a series of tweets. The 29-year-old woman is an acid attack survivor.

While attempting to distance herself from Poder Prieto, an organisation that aims to combat racism in Mexico, of which the Black Panther 2 actor is a member, María claimed that Tenoch is a "violent and sexual predator" and that the organisation allegedly pursued her in order to "avoid scandals over their Marvel film".

María also said in the tweet that Poder Prieto published some material for which they did not have authorisation and that the company did not pay for it later.

Following that, Poder Prieto tweeted, "We are accused of not having paid you for this podcast. We cannot pay you something that is NOT our production. And we didn’t publish it; only that content was recommended as we recommend content almost every day…”

To which, the saxophonist replied in a tweet translated from Spanish, "I made it very clear to them when I left their sect that they protect the violent and s*xual PREDATOR of @TenochHuerta that they did not publish anything about me. They still went to look for me at a concert of hypocrites to avoid scandals for their @MarvelLATAM movie.”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimisation." Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM.



Tenoch is yet to publicly respond to the sexual assault claims made by Maria.

The sexual assault allegations against Tenoch come soon after another Marvel star Jonathan Majors was arrested on sexual assault charges.

