Next XXX film in the making? Vin Diesel's new post for Deepika Padukone sparks speculation

It seems like Vin Diesel is missing India and her co-star, Deepika Padukone. The actor, who was last seen in the tenth instalment of his Fast and Furious franchise, got nostalgic as he shared a picture with his XXX: The Return of Xander Cage co-star.

On Saturday, Diesel shared a picture from the 2017 movie on his Instagram handle. The throwback photo showed Deepika as Serena Unger and Vin as Xander Cage.

Sharing the picture, Diesel wrote, "Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always." For the promotion of the movie, Vin visited India and attended the big premiere of the action movie.

In the movie, Deepika is in her hot chic look. Wearing black jeans shorts with the crop top and booth, the Piku actress is looking stunning. Meanwhile, Vin is flaunting his six-pack abs and tattoos. The movie was Deepika's Hollywood debut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) × Reacting to the post, Deepika re-posted the same post on her Instagram story with a heart gif.

Netizen's reaction

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with their reactions. Some were delighted to see Vin's post. While another speculated that the other XXX movie is in the works.

''Hope to see you both reunite again one day 🥹''

''Does this mean that you’re making another "xXx" movie and @deepikapadukone will be in it," they asked.

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage was the third instalment in the series after the 2000 film XXX and the 2005 release XXX: State of

the Union.

Directed by D.J. Caruso and written by F. Scott Frazier, the film stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film grossed over $346 million worldwide.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE