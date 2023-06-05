After three failed marriages, Tom Cruise is still waiting for someone special

Tom Cruise and his love life have always been the subject of discussion. Recently, reports came out that the actor is romantically linked with pop star Shakira, as they were spotted spending time together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. While there has been no update on what's cooking between Cruise and Shakira, the Mirror has reported that the Mission Impossible star is "totally on themarket to date again" and is fully confident that he will find Mrs Right.

A source has revealed Tom's friends have now given him some dating advice as he searches for "the one".



"Tom is an all-or-nothing character, he goes from zero to 100. His friends have gently advised that he'd do well to dial it back," they said.

Further describes, Tom as "passionate" when it comes to romance and said he "can't help jumping into things with both feet".



"There's no getting around that Tom's had some rotten luck lately. But he's totally on the market to date again.'' Tom and Shakira dating rumours - In May, reports came out that Tom was completely smitten with Shakira after meeting her at Miami Formula One Grand Prix. A report on Page Six stated that Cruise is "extremely interested" in pursuing a romantic relationship with Shakira.

However, later it was revealed that the pop star "begged" Tom to "stop flirting with her" as the situation became "too much" for her following her painful split with Gerard Pique.

Shakira and Gerald parted ways last year after 12 years of dating. Tom's love life- The Mission Impossible star has been married three times. He first wed Mimi Rogers on May 9, 1987. The couple got divorced in February 1990 after three years of marriage. After Rogers, Cruise wed Nicole Kidman on December 24, 1990. The pair ended their relationship in 2001.

Cruise got married third time with Katie Holmes, in November 2006.

