Tom Holland on visiting India: It was the trip of a lifetime
Tom Holland and his girlfriend, actress Zendaya were in India in April for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland had only good things to say about his recent trip to India. Holland and his girlfriend, actress Zendaya were in India in April for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The two-day event was attended by important dignitaries and celebrities from both Hollywood as well as Bollywood.
The launch event had Tom and Zendaya walking the red carpet along with stars like Penelope Cruz, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others.
During a recent interview with Zoom, Tom spoke about his trip to India and called it a trip of a 'lifetime'. "I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I'm delighted to say that I'm excited to come back."
He also added, "I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre." So yeah, I had a beautiful time," Tom said.
Tom and Zendaya's India trip
Tom and Zendaya arrived in India on March 31 for the grand launch of NMACC. Tom and Zendaya even shared pictures from the event on his Instagram profile. The NMAXX situated within the Jio World Centre at BKC, in Mumbai was inaugurated on April 1 and a fashion showcase was unveiled the following day.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also part of the event.