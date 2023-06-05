Tom Holland on visiting India: It was the trip of a lifetime

Spider-Man star Tom Holland had only good things to say about his recent trip to India. Holland and his girlfriend, actress Zendaya were in India in April for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The two-day event was attended by important dignitaries and celebrities from both Hollywood as well as Bollywood.



The launch event had Tom and Zendaya walking the red carpet along with stars like Penelope Cruz, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others.



During a recent interview with Zoom, Tom spoke about his trip to India and called it a trip of a 'lifetime'. "I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I'm delighted to say that I'm excited to come back."



He also added, "I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre." So yeah, I had a beautiful time," Tom said.