Lorde surprises fans with 2 new songs 'Silver Moon', 'Invisible Ink' during Cornwall concert | Watch

Renowned singer Lorde unveiled not one, but two new songs during her captivating performance at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, England. The 26-year-old took the stage by storm over the weekend, treating concertgoers to a sneak peek of her upcoming album.

The unreleased tracks, temporarily titled "Silver Moon" and "Invisible Ink", sparked a surge of excitement and anticipation among her devoted fans. One enthusiastic concert-goer managed to capture Lorde's live performances of the new songs and shared them on social media, giving netizens an opportunity to experience the singer's latest artistic offerings. The clip went viral online in no time. Check it out below!

Lorde once again playing the new song “Silver Moon*” pic.twitter.com/4BS28j0Rs6 — Lorde Updates (@LordeUpdatesBR) August 12, 2023

The lyrics of "Silver Moon" echoed through the festival grounds, as Lorde sang, "Allow me to set the scene / When I met you, I’d never done ecstasy / Just a girl with a dream / Remember? Back then I still had wisdom teeth / In my head, just a girl in the night."

Equally captivating was "Invisible Ink," where Lorde's lyrical prowess took centre stage. "Behind his back, I use invisible ink / Color outside the lines with you / Wide awake, I’m afraid in my body / Headless behaviour, I want you to stop me / All of the sick twisted things I should swallow," Lorde sang.

After the performance, Lorde took a moment to tell her fans that the creative process was still ongoing and that the titles might evolve before the final release.

With the unveiling of these captivating songs, Lorde has rekindled excitement and speculation about her upcoming album. As her fans eagerly await further details, including an official release date, Lorde's unexpected and enchanting performance at the Boardmasters Festival has solidified her status as a musical visionary who continues to push the boundaries of her artistry.

Lorde recently commemorated the 6-year anniversary of her acclaimed album Melodrama.

