Is John Wick 5 happening? Here's what we know so far

Most people entered cinema halls thinking that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the final instalment in the Keanu Reeves-headed action franchise, but they came out wanting more. And, where there's demand, there's supply! So, even though Reeves' character John Wick seemingly meets his demise at the end of Chapter 4, we could soon see a Chapter 5 in the franchise.

If reports are anything to go by, Lionsgate Films are reportedly planning for the return of Keanu Reeves as John Wick in the franchise's fifth instalment. All thanks to the massive box office numbers and the love fans have showered on the movie.

Seeing the resounding success of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake has said that a John Wick 5 is no longer out of the question.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Drake added, "There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways. We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee."

"Keanu and Chad, rightly so, are very protective about never screwing with the audience. So we certainly have our work cut out for us. Keanu is so beloved and that character is so beloved; that’s not lost on him," Drake further shared.

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 debuted with a collection of $141.4 million at the worldwide box office. The film earned $73.8 million domestically after fetching pristine reviews.

Apart from Reeves, Chapter 4 also starred Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

Two other spin-offs of the franchise — the limited series The Continental and the movie Ballerina — are also in development.

