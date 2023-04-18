Instead of rebooting Harry Potter, the TV series can explore these Wizarding World stories

The announcement regarding the new Harry Potter TV series in development has nonplussed many, this scribe included. For one, a franchise barely 10 year older does not need a reboot. But the execs at Warner Bros Discovery would not be denied. They shall indeed have their reboot. But there is something to be said about the poverty of imagination if we are going to follow the same old story involving Harry Potter and the overarching conflict against Dark Wizard Lord Voldemort. Considering how rich and detailed the Harry Potter universe (also called Wizarding World) is, it is a shame.

Instead of again telling the story we already know intimately, the series should instead take a new direction and explore different stories and time periods in the Wizarding World.

The founding of Hogwarts

The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was founded around the 9th century and 10th century by four powerful wizards: Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff and Salazar Slytherin. They sound like fascinating characters and also their presence still looms large in the present time. A standalone TV show could get deep into their characters and their motivations for creating the school.

The Marauders

And then there are the Marauders. A mischievous and yet brilliant group of young Gryffindors wizards (Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and James Potter) they were not only pranksters during their time at Hogwarts, but they also left Marauder's Map, an object that helped future generations of troublemakers — including Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The series could delve into the friendships and rivalries between the four boys, as well as their interactions with other characters like Lily Evans and Severus Snape.

The rise of Voldemort

While we don't need to see another retelling of Voldemort's showdown with Harry Potter, we could explore his rise to power in more detail. The TV series could delve into his early years at Hogwarts and his gradual descent into darkness. We could see how he became interested in the dark arts and how he began recruiting followers. How his charisma and ability to attract people to this undoubtedly evil cause, and not just his unparalleled skills, played a part in him becoming the most powerful Dark Wizard the world had ever seen. The series could also explore the rise of the Death Eaters.

The Ministry of Magic

The Harry Potter movies did show us the inner workings of the Ministry of Magic, but a TV series could delve into how it operates and how Aurors, for instance, confront threats to the Wizarding World. We could see the political manoeuvring and power struggles that go on behind the scenes

Fresh characters and stories

There are many different corners of the Wizarding World that we have yet to explore, and the TV series could take us there. We could see how other wizarding schools operate, or how magical creatures interact with each other. Perhaps introduced a hitherto-new or little know character and tell their story.

