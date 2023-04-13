Official! Harry Potter TV series is coming to OTT platform Max
Story highlights
After weeks of speculations, HBO announced that it has greenlight the Harry Potter TV series which will stream on the OTT platform Max.
It's official now. OTT platform Max (earlier known as HBO Max) will stream the Harry Potter tv series. Speculations had been rife for the past few days on whether HBO would greenlight the project and now it has been confirmed that the platform will bankroll a 'decade-long series' based on JK Rowling's seven novels. An eight-part film franchise already has been made based on the books. The web series will have a fresh cast. Makers stated that it would be a "faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series."
The announcement was made during Warner Bros Discovery’s presentation to the press and investors on April 12, during which it was announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ are officially being combined into a new service dubbed simply Max.
Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO Max said that the team is delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.
“Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and JK Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years, "said Bloys.
Rowling will executive produce along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” said Rowling.
The announcement ends years of speculation on whether the popular franchise would ever make its transition to TV. The first book of the series - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone- was published in 1997. The final book - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- debuted in 2007.
In addition to the books, each of which was a bestseller, there have been eight Harry Potter films to date, which have collectively grossed more than $7.7 billion at the global box office. A spin-off from the series- Fantastic Beasts- was also created and has had so far three films. There is also the hit Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which serves as a sequel to the book series.