Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford takes on breathtaking rickshaw stunt in the epic finale

In James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth instalment, Harrison Ford plays the role of Indy for the last time. With this bittersweet farewell, Ford is all set to deliver a fearless performance that encapsulates the essence of the legendary adventurer. Among one of the action-packed moments in the film, one scene stands out as Indy tackles a thrilling stunt featuring a fleet of rickshaws. Mangold and his team approached the physical action in the film with utmost dedication. Stunt coordinator Ben Cooke (Jurassic World: Dominion, Casino Royale) collaborated closely to ensure that as many stunts as possible were performed authentically, without straying into excessive exaggeration.

James Mangold reveals that the majority of the human action in the movie is authentically performed. This commitment to realism sets the film apart from other action movies and showcases the filmmakers' unwavering pursuit of authenticity and physicality.

Ford added, "I think it's very important to maintain a human scale to action. Too much of something is too much. When you're able to keep it to a physical reality with some embellishments, that feels real and more visceral for the audience." What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about? A James Mangold directorial, Dial of Destiny is a direct sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and brings back Harrison Ford. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah from earlier films. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also star. Mangold co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

Also Read: Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford wanted stuntmen to 'leave me the f*** alone' Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny promises to be a grand conclusion to Indy The film serves as a poignant conclusion to Ford's remarkable portrayal of Indy. Audiences can expect a thrilling ride filled with danger, excitement, and the timeless allure of adventure. As the fifth installment marks Ford's last journey as the iconic archaeologist, the anticipation and emotion surrounding this film reach new heights. Prepare to witness Harrison Ford's final portrayal of Indy, a role that has defined his career and enthralled audiences for decades. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release date The film hits theatres on 30 June.

