Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford wanted stuntmen to 'leave me the f*** alone'

Harrison Ford's decision to reprise his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was driven by his age and the desire for an ambitious final installment. At the age of 81, Ford says wanted the character to reflect the reality of being an old man in the film. Ford told Esquire, “I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one. And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.” During the filming of Dial of Destiny, Ford encountered challenges that highlighted his age.

One instance was when he injured his shoulder during a fight scene with Mads Mikkelsen, resulting in a two-week production shutdown and an additional six weeks of recovery. In the film, there is a thrilling action sequence where Indiana Jones rides a horse through the bustling streets of New York City during the 1969 ticker-tape parade honoring the moon landing. As the scene was coming to an end, Harrison Ford, portraying Indiana Jones, felt the hands of three stunt workers providing support from the ground while he was on horseback.

Perplexed by their unexpected touch, Ford jokingly remarked, "I thought, 'What the f**k?' Like I was being attacked by gropers." He looked down and saw the three stunt guys ensuring his stability on the horse's stirrup.

“They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f**k alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”’ he said.

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

A James Mangold directorial, Dial of Destiny is a direct sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and brings back Harrison Ford. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah from earlier films. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also star. Mangold co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.