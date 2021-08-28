Hugh Jackman thinks 'it's awesome' to be dominated by women; read

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman found it absolutely awesome that he was dominated by women on the sets of his upcoming film 'Reminiscence', which has also been directed by Lisa Joy.



Jackman's co-stars are all women, too, namely: Rebecca Fergusson, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira and Angela Sarafyan.

"It's funny, the very first thing I ever did professionally was directed by a woman and it starred a woman who became my wife. That was a TV series, back in 1995; I haven't actually been in a situation where a set is so dominated by women until now, and I've got to tell you, it's awesome," the 'Logan' actor reportedly said.



"I mean, it's just fantastic, mainly because of who those women are. They're incredibly collaborative and strong and confident and really fun," he added.

The 52-year-old actor went on to add, "... was just a great set and we all worked so well together."



"I think I've made nine movies playing Wolverine, and if we ended up doing nine versions of this movie, I'd be a happy man," he further added.



'Reminiscence' is all set to release in select cities on August 27.