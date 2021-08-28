‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu recalls life-changing phone call with Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led blockbuster 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is all set to hit theatres very soon. The movie lead star Simu Liu recently talked about the movie and shared that 'life-changing' moment.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star described the moment when he received the phone call from the Marvel Head, Kevin Feige, to inform him that he'd been cast as Shang-Chi.

Recalling the year and the day, the actor told, ''It was July 16th, 2019, about 6:30 p.m., early evening. I had just woken up from a nap, and I was in my underwear, eating shrimp crackers,'' Liu tells The Hollywood Reporter.

''My dog was napping in my apartment, and I just remember getting a call from an unknown number in Burbank, California. And just hearing Kevin Feige’s beautiful, booming voice on the other end, telling me that my life was going to change forever, was pretty memorable.''

Prior to being cast as Shang-Chi, he rose to fame for his portrayal of Jung in the popular sitcom 'Kim’s Convenience'. Liu had also previously appeared in the series 'Faaron and Blood and Water' as Paul Xie.

Meanwhile, Shang Chi is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also stars Tony Leung, as the villain, and Awkwafina. It is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on September 03 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

