It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's magnum-opus ‘RRR’

It's a wrap for SS Rajamouli‘s ‘RRR’!



The shooting of the magnum-opus--SS Rajamouli‘s ‘RRR--has finished filming. The movie went on floors in 2018.

The makers took to the film’s social media handles and wrote, “And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018 (sic).”

And thats a wrap! 🤟🏻

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021 ×

The team also added that some post-production work of the film is left. ''The entire shot has wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The post-production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon.''

After the Coronavirus pandemic hit India in March 2020, the shooting came to a halt. It was later resumed in October.



The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.



The movie features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more. The movie is slated for an October 13 release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.