LIVE TV
ugc_banner

HBO faces accusations of using fake X accounts to undermine critics

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 02, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

The allegations stem from a wrongful termination dispute with an ex-HBO employee. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

HBO is embroiled in a legal dispute with Sully Temori, a former executive assistant, who has accused the network of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination, primarily based on his disability and sexual orientation. Temori's allegations came to light after Rolling Stone published messages suggesting that HBO executives, including Casey Bloys, used fake X accounts to undermine TV critics and critics of HBO shows. 

HBO has recently faced accusations regarding its alleged involvement in using fake X accounts to undermine TV critics. The allegations, stemming from a wrongful termination dispute with an ex-employee, have put the spotlight on Casey Bloys, the former president of original programming at HBO, and his alleged use of a "secret army" to counteract critics who posted unfavourable reviews of HBO shows.

×

Sully Temori, the ex-HBO executive assistant who raised these accusations, filed a lawsuit against HBO, Warner Media, Kathleen McCaffrey (HBO's senior vice president of drama programming), and Francesca Orsi (HBO's head of drama). The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination, primarily based on his disability and sexual orientation. Notably, the use of fake X accounts was not explicitly mentioned in Temori's complaint.

The allegations came to light after Rolling Stone published a report that revealed a series of messages supposedly connected to the case. These messages suggest that HBO executives directed Temori to create fake X accounts to post comments aimed at undermining high-profile critics and anonymous commenters on articles. This alleged practice wasn't restricted to TV critics but extended to those who criticised HBO shows on platforms like Deadline.

The messages reviewed by Rolling Stone indicate that Bloys had a particular interest in engaging with critics on X , often requesting Temori to respond to critical comments using the fake accounts. Critics such as Kathryn VanArendonk, Alan Sepinwall, and James Poniewozik were mentioned as targets for these efforts. The purported objective was to counter negative reviews and shape public opinion.

trending now

HBO responded to the allegations by stating that they would vigorously defend against Temori's claims and refrained from commenting on specific exchanges between executives and fake X accounts.
 

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Marvel contemplates resurrecting original Avengers amid box office woes

'AI is a nightmare to me, it's inhumane': Nicolas Cage slams use of AI in films

Mariah Carey sued again by same person over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Topics