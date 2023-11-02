HBO faces accusations of using fake X accounts to undermine critics

HBO has been ordering staff to create fake accounts to fire back at those who criticize their shows online. (Source: https://t.co/IiZEISncfi ) pic.twitter.com/vGS5R2evLz

HBO has recently faced accusations regarding its alleged involvement in using fake X accounts to undermine TV critics. The allegations, stemming from a wrongful termination dispute with an ex-employee, have put the spotlight on Casey Bloys, the former president of original programming at HBO, and his alleged use of a "secret army" to counteract critics who posted unfavourable reviews of HBO shows.

Sully Temori, the ex-HBO executive assistant who raised these accusations, filed a lawsuit against HBO, Warner Media, Kathleen McCaffrey (HBO's senior vice president of drama programming), and Francesca Orsi (HBO's head of drama). The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination, primarily based on his disability and sexual orientation. Notably, the use of fake X accounts was not explicitly mentioned in Temori's complaint.

The allegations came to light after Rolling Stone published a report that revealed a series of messages supposedly connected to the case. These messages suggest that HBO executives directed Temori to create fake X accounts to post comments aimed at undermining high-profile critics and anonymous commenters on articles. This alleged practice wasn't restricted to TV critics but extended to those who criticised HBO shows on platforms like Deadline.