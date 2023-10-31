Hank Azaria pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry, credits him for sobriety: He was so caring

Actor-comedian Hank Azaria recently shared a heartfelt video tribute to his late close friend and fellow actor, Matthew Perry. Azaria, who essayed the role of David in Friends, credited Perry with playing a crucial role in helping him maintain sobriety. The two actors met during their early careers and shared a profound friendship, which endured both the joys and trials of show business.

Their friendship began when Azaria and Perry worked together on the pilot of Morning Maggie. At the time, Azaria was 21, while Perry was just 16, but their age difference didn't deter the growth of their friendship. They became like brothers, navigating the entertainment industry's ups and downs together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hank Azaria (@hankazaria) ×

“The night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together… I got to tell him this, as a sober person, he was so caring and giving and wise, and he totally helped me get sober. And, I really wish he could’ve found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently.”

Azaria fondly reminisced about the days when he and Perry would enjoy laughter and drinks together. Despite the fun they had, both actors faced their own personal battles. Perry openly discussed his ongoing struggle with substance abuse in his autobiography, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. Added Azaria, "But it’s heartbreaking, for those of us who loved him and knew him really well, personally. We just missed him. We just missed him. It’s one of the terrible things about this disease, is it just takes away the person you love.”

“As an actor, he was so brilliant. I just wish we – the world — I and the world — could have gotten what the rest of his career would’ve been," concluded Azaria.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE