Grandma joke gone wrong: Will Smith showed his wife’s sex scenes to his granny, didn't land

Hollywood star Will Smith had once showed his grandmother his now-wife Jada Pinkett Smith's sex scenes right before she was set to meet his family. 27 years later, his wife still doesn't think it was funny.



He said, "She was going to meet my family for the first time. I was raised in a very religious household and my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus. Gigi didn't know who Jada was, so I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene."

However, Smith found the conversation between Jada Pinkett Smith and his grandma quite hilarious, but she is yet to find humour in it.



During a chat-show appearance, Will Smith shared, "When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn't have to take their clothes off to make a movie.' Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?' I said, ‘I promise you it's funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.' We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn't chuckled once!"

The actor recently said that he feels he has "failed every woman" he's interacted with, as per reports.



"I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it. I've carried, most of life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven't talked about that publicly," Will Smith was quoted as saying.

