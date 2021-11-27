More trouble for Travis Scott, family of teenage victim sues rapper over negligence

The aftereffects of Astroworld tragedy seems to die down.



After multiple lawsuits against music festival organisers and headliner Travis Scott, the family of another 14-year-old teenage victim, who was killed during the deadly Astroworld concert earlier this month, are reportedly suing the rapper and others involved for $1 million, reports claim.

John Hilgert was the second youngest of 10 victims to lose his life to the fatal stampede after a sudden surge in crowd causing a stampede at the opening night of the music festival in SCott's hometown Houston, Texas, on November 5.



The teenager’s parents, Chris and Nichole Hilgert, filed their lawsuit on Wednesday against Scott, event organizer Live Nation Worldwide and others for “gross negligence” and “reckless disregard” for Hilgert’s safety that ultimately costed his life, according to reports.



“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable. He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else," the dad said in a statement, according to a news outlet.

The parents say they want to ensure that things change in the future and new safety measures are introduced so that a tragic event like this doesn’t occur again.



“This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert. There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured,” the father’s statement continued.



The lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable for “failure to provide adequate security personnel to implement crowd control measures, proper barricades, and failure to provide a sufficient amount of emergency medical support,” states the court filing, according to news reports.



This new case is among 150-odd lawsuits filed by around 600 people who claim they were injured at the ill-fated event, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

Just last week, 282 victims of the concert stampede filed a $2 billion lawsuit against Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and NRG Stadium, saying they “cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” their lawyer Thomas Henry alleged.



Another 125 victims, which included the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila who died in the incident, filed a $750 million lawsuit for loss of mental and physical health and loss of human life.



Earlier this week, two security guards present at the concert--Jackson Bush and his uncle Samuel Bush--filed a $1 million suit stating the artist and the organizers put “greed” before safety, reports have confirmed.

