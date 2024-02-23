Filmmaker Onir's Pinecone to be screened at 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Indian filmmaker Onir shared his excitement as his highly anticipated film, Pinecone, has now been selected for a screening at the prestigious 38th edition of the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. Known as one of the world's most significant and long-standing queer film events in the LGBTQIA+ community at large, the festival recently unveiled its programme, which includes a diverse array of global perspectives, including Onir's Pinecone.

Pinecone offers its viewers a semi-autobiographical narrative that explores how the pursuit of love evolves over time, against the backdrop of key milestones in the country's gay rights movement.

Before its selection for the British Film Institute’s Queer Festival, the film has already won the Rainbow Stories award at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Honourable Mention - Best Feature at International South Asian Film Festival Canada.

Onir on Pinecone getting selected for BFI Film Festival

Commenting on the selection and screening, Director Onir said, "I am thrilled and honored to have Pinecone selected for the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. This film is a labor of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. Pinecone is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQ+ narratives in cinema.”

He added, “I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to being in London for the screening"

Pinecone, many would agree, stands as a shining example of independent filmmaking and a bold statement for LGBTQ+ representation in the industry. The film is made with a meager budget and is a small-scale feature in that sense.