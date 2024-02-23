‘The Devil Wears Prada’ cast to reunite at 2024 SAG Awards

We have an amazing news for The Devil Wears Prada fans. The awesome trio of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway are set to reunite for a special occasion.

The trio has confirmed their attendance for the upcoming 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will present together at the awards. This reunion will mark 18 years since the cult film The Devil Wears Prada which many hail as the best fashion film ever. The film was released in 2006 and was directed by David Frankel.

The Devil Wears Prada follows new graduate Andy Sachs played by Anne Hathaway who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who plays a demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Emily Blunt played the OG assistant to Miranda but since she plans on going to Paris Fashion Week with the editor, there is a demand for an assistant to the assistant. The film beautifully takes on stereotypical notions of how a fashion magazine operates and what it stands for.

Following the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep got a SAG Award nomination and an Oscar nomination for her role. This year, Blunt is up for best female actor in a supporting role as well as best cast performance in a motion picture for Oppenheimer at the SAG Awards 2024. Meryl is also nominated at this year’s awards for best performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in Only Murders in the Building. Oppenheimer’s OTT release: Here's where you can watch Christopher Nolan's atomic thriller

SAG Awards 2024

The SAG Awards will take place on February 24. The 30th annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix.