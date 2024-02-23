Tom Cruise to star in The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu's next

After a successful outing in Top Gun’s latest installment, Tom Cruise has signed for a new feature. He will next star in The Revenant filmmaker Alejando G Inarritu’s next. This will be Inarritu’s first English-language film since Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning feature nearly a decade ago.

Currently, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to bring the film to their fold.

What do we know so far about Tom's next film

Plot details of the feature have been kept under wraps for now. The feature is written by Inarritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone.

Just last month, Tom Cruise had entered into a new deal with Warner Bros. No one really knows the extent of this deal but Tom is expected to work with the studio on multiple projects.

Tom Cruise has in the recent past been seen working on franchises and there are rumours that the Hollywood star wants to explore more. Much of his last few films have been from long-running franchises like Mission Impossible and Top Gun. They have all been with Paramount.

While he wants to work on different projects, he has no plans of leaving the successful franchises. He is currently working on the next Mission movie and is still developing a much-touted feature that would be shot in space for Universal and director Doug Liman.

Alejando G Inarritu and Tom Cruise

As for Alejando G Inarritu, he last directed the Spanish-language Netflix drama Bardo. His most famous work worldwide is the English-language film, The Revenant, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio in a leading role. The film over $500 million at the global box office and landed him the best director Oscar. This followed his 2015 best picture, director, and original wins for Birdman.

