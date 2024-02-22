Have Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova split-up?

Has Tom Cruise separated from his Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova? We had earlier reported that the actor had things somewhat official with the Russian socialite. However, if recent reports are to be believed, their relationship has run "its course."



Following a series of dates in February, the 61-year-old actor and his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend have amicably parted ways. The two live in the same block in London and even attended the London gala dinner earlier this month to support the Air Ambulance Charity but reached the venue separately.



Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova break up



A source told The Sun that ending things on a bad note “would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift”. With no hard feelings between them, the relationship “simply ran its course”.



Another report on Page Six stated that Crusie met with Khayrova's children earlier this week. She has a son and daughter from her former marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov.