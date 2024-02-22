Have Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova split-up?
Story highlights
If recent reports are to be believed, Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova's relationship has run "its course."
Has Tom Cruise separated from his Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova? We had earlier reported that the actor had things somewhat official with the Russian socialite. However, if recent reports are to be believed, their relationship has run "its course."
Following a series of dates in February, the 61-year-old actor and his 36-year-old ex-girlfriend have amicably parted ways. The two live in the same block in London and even attended the London gala dinner earlier this month to support the Air Ambulance Charity but reached the venue separately.
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova break up
A source told The Sun that ending things on a bad note “would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift”. With no hard feelings between them, the relationship “simply ran its course”.
Another report on Page Six stated that Crusie met with Khayrova's children earlier this week. She has a son and daughter from her former marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov.
Has Tom Cruise made his relationship with Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova official?
Elsina and Tsvetkov separated in 2021 after disputes over their property.
How Tom Cruise met Elsina Khayrova
Many close to the actor had stated, that it had seemed that the Top Gun star seemed to be in a steady relationship with Elsina. The two had even become very close in the past few months. The two had met last year through a common friend at Cruise's exclusive Sunday tea party at his London penthouse. The couple reportedly started daring in December 2023.
Tom Cruise's past relationship
Tom Cruise has three children from his past marriages. He and ex-wife Nicole Kidman share daughter Isabella and son Connor-adopted in 1992 and 1995, respectively. He also 17-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-wife Katie Holmes.