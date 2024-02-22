Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in black at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Rashmika Mandanna turned up in black for Milan Fashion Week. The Animal actress stunned in Milan in a black ensemble for the special occasion.

Rashmika took to Instagram to share stories from her preparation for the ramp. She shared pictures of herself decked up in a sleek black outfit paired with matching black boots as she attended a fashion show in Milan.

Rashmika Mandanna takes over Milan

In her pictures, Rashmika wrote, "Milan for a minute."

She shared another photo of herself posing with her makeup and hair team that got her ready. In that video, she wrote, "When the girlies do their magic on me..."

She shared another snap from the Milan ramp where she is seen walking along with models at a fashion show. She took to the red carpet for Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese fashion label. She is a brand ambassador for the fashion label.

She looked chic in a black bodysuit with cutouts around the midriff. Pulled-back gelled hair and glowy natural makeup with a hint of highlighter made her stand out in the crowd.

Rashmika enjoying Animal success

Rashmika Mandanna has had a successful start to the year as she ended 2023 on a high note with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The film was a massive success with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announcing Animal 2 in works. The film also featured Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa 2, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun. The film is slated to be released on August 15.