Barry Keoghan strips down for magazine’s annual Hollywood issue: Check out cheeky teaser here

Barry Keoghan has no chill. The Saltburn actor gave everyone a little NSFW peek as he bared it all in a teaser for Vanity Fair’s 30th annual Hollywood issue. The issue made its way to social media and fans couldn’t keep it together as Barry looked amazing baring his butt to the world.

In an Instagram video shared by Vanity Fair’s official page, Barry and other A-listers from Hollywood were seen getting together. The cover features 10 well-dressed stars including Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal, and a naked Barry Keoghan.

Barry Keoghan and his antics

In his interview for the issue, Barry discussed Hollywood's recent Irish wave – himself, his co-star Jacob Elordi, and how his naked dancing scene is probably the only thing he has in common with his twisted Saltburn character, Oliver.

Barry said, “I didn't really draw parallels to him the way I have to certain other characters. I do dance around naked though, in my house. Everyone does, man. It's one thing that I did relate to, in the sense that I sing out loud, I dance silly, and move my body silly."

"It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said," he said. "But I wouldn't go there if I wasn't prepared for that, or if I wasn't open to receiving what people want to say. I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not?"

Calling it “true art”, Barry added, "It really is. And it's true vulnerability as well."