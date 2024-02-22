Kelce-Swift mania grips Australia as TV channels widely cover news of him reaching Sydney

Travis Kelce mania has officially and quite literally hit Australia. The NFL star is possibly the most-talked-about player right now courtesy Kansas City Chiefs’ victory and his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift that has everyone hooked on. As rumoured, Travis has now landed in Australia to be with his girlfriend as Taylor tours as part of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Travis landed in Australia after catching a ride from Honolulu in a private jet after celebrating his team’s victory in the Super Bowl. Since Taylor will be there in Australia for some time, Travis flew all the way to be with her. The couple is expected to also take time off professional commitments and spend some quiet time alone.

Check out the viral pic here

As news of Travis reaching Australia hit the local media, all TV channels started carrying the news. So much so that a single picture is now going viral which shows how every news channel in Australia at the time, was carrying the news of Travis Kelce landing in the country.

In the picture, Kelce can be seen descending the steps of Taylor Swift’s Bombardier Global 6000 at the Sydney Airport in the morning. Travis was flanked by security and airport staff. The NFL star was seen wearing a dark tracksuit and black baseball cap.

Travis was also joined on the plane by another man, believed to be NFL player and Kelce's golfing buddy Ross Travis, who was wearing a blue-and-white jacket and matching trousers along with a white baseball cap worn backwards.

Travis Kelce checks into same hotel as Taylor Swift

The pair then made their way to the Crown in Barangaroo. It’s the same hotel where Taylor Swift is reported to be staying.

As for the Travis-Taylor craze, one X user posted a photo of multiple television screens showing the same footage of Kelce flying into Australia. The user wrote, “Every Australian news channel covering Kelce's apparent plane landing is insane.”

It is expected Travis Kelce will attend Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Sydney this weekend.

Taylor-Travis' whirlwind romance

The couple last gave the media ample content when they kissed after Travis Kelce and the team won the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift attended the game with her close friends, including Blake Lively. As Chiefs won, Taylor couldn’t contain her excitement and Travis Kelce rushed to hug and kiss her.