Vidya Balan files a complaint against unknown person for impersonating her Instagram account

Vidya Balan has lodged an FIR against an unknown person with Mumbai Police for creating a fake Instagram account in her name. The alleged account was also asking for money from people.



According to Mumbai police, an unknown person created a profile similar to Vidya Balan and then asked people for money in return of jobs. Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT Act.



The popular Bollywood star has over 9 million followers on Instagram and keeps creating videos and reels for her fans. This issue has created a serious problem for her as someone is misusing her name and asking for money from people.



Speaking to news agency ANI, a police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, the person started contacting people associated with Bollywood.



Police further said that that the person was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs. When Vidya Balan came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police.