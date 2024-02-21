Vidya Balan files a complaint against unknown person for impersonating her Instagram account
Story highlights
According to Mumbai police, an unknown person created a profile similar to Vidya Balan and then asked people for money in return of jobs. Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT Act.
Vidya Balan has lodged an FIR against an unknown person with Mumbai Police for creating a fake Instagram account in her name. The alleged account was also asking for money from people.
The popular Bollywood star has over 9 million followers on Instagram and keeps creating videos and reels for her fans. This issue has created a serious problem for her as someone is misusing her name and asking for money from people.
Speaking to news agency ANI, a police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, the person started contacting people associated with Bollywood.
Police further said that that the person was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs. When Vidya Balan came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police.
Vidya's next film
Vidya Balan is all set to return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and will be playing Manjulika in the third part of the film.
Balan's portrayal of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still remembered and loved. On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board with a video.
"And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.
Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. The third part will also feature Tripti Dimri.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa will be released this Diwali.