Tripti Dimri joins the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

Its official. Tripti Dimri has joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The news was confirmed by the film's leading man Kartik Aaryan on social media on Wednesday. Earlier in the day Aaryan teased fans with a new 'mystery girl' joining the film. Hours later he unveiled his new co-star Tripti Dimri and welcomed her to the 'world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film also stars Vidya Balan.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kartik first posted a puzzle piece with a woman's face on it. Kept on a table with candles, a lantern, a lock and a key, the cropped photo showed only part of the girl's face. A card near it had the film's name on it.



Finally revealing it is Triptii Dimri, Kartik posted on Instagram on Wednesday, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri." Dimri was last seen in Animal which co-starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The success of Animal catapulted Tripti Dimri to the big league. She had earlier featured in critically acclaimed films like Qala, Bulbul and Laila Majnu.



Vidya Balan will also return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3



Earlier this month, actor Vidya Balan, who essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, returned to the franchise. Kartik, who headlined the second part and will also play the lead in third part, welcomed Vidya on board with a post on Instagram. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote on Instagram.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise



Bhool Bhulaiyaa, produced by T-series and directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2008. The film was a horror comedy and featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel along with Vidya Balan.



The second part came out in 2022 and featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film was helmed by Anees Bazmee who is also directing the third part.



On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar had said as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honour the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will released during Diwali 2024.