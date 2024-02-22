Oppenheimer’s OTT release: Here's where you can watch Christopher Nolan's atomic thriller

For those who missed Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated movie Oppenheimer in the theatres, can watch the movie now. Months after becoming a huge phenomenon, Cillian Murphy's movie is now available to watch on OTT.

The atomic-bomb thriller Oppenheimer premiered on the OTT platform just weeks before the Academy Award ceremony. The movie earned 13 Oscar nominations and became the frontrunner for the forthcoming prestigious Academy Award.

The epic is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer OTT release in India

Starring Peaky Blinders’ star Cillian as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, the movie is streaming on Jio Cinema in India.

About Oppenheimer

Based on the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist remembered as the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his contribution to the making of the atomic bomb. The release of both films was touted as the biggest box office clash for fans, and the term that the audience gave to the release of both movies was “Barbenheimer.”

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer did great business across the world.

Nolan's historical drama has raked in whopping numbers at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed $955 million, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. The film has become the highest-grossing World War II movie.

Oppenheimer domination in Award season

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home the top honours at the BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice Awards. The movie won the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories at BAFTA.