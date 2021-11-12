Fans think Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' is about her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal

Looks like Taylor Swift just took a dig at actor Jake Gyllenhaal or rather, we just noticed!

As Taylor is on a spree of re-recording her previous hits courtesy the fight with the previous label and manager, it’s come to light that the lyrics of her 2012 album Red of the song ‘All Too Well’ has a deeper meaning than one thought. It actually talks of her shocking split with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010 as she reveals that he split with her citing their age gap. Taylor Swift releases re-recorded 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal are nine years apart in age. The lyrics go like: “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die”. Although she never really confirmed that the song was about their breakup but we are guessing that’s what it’s about.

Then a 40-year-old, Jake reportedly dated the Grammy Award-winner from October to December 2010. By early 2011, Swift began writing the track.

Other lyrics featured in the re-recording suggest that the breakup was particularly hard on Taylor.

But as it now appears Jake no longer has an issue with having an age gap with his romantic partner. Jake has now been seeing 25-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu since late 2018, who is 15 years his junior.